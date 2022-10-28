S. Korea, US Discuss Further Cooperation on Pacific Region

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have discussed cooperation on regional issues concerning the Pacific region.According to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, the two countries held the second bilateral dialogue on Pacific policy earlier in the day.Led by director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs Lee Sang-ryeol, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Mark Lambert, the two sides shared the importance of strengthening reciprocal cooperation in the Pacific region and discussed related measures.Lee stressed Seoul’s will to strengthen its engagement with Pacific Island nations while briefing on the results of the fifth Korea-Pacific Islands foreign ministers’ meeting in Busan last month and the U.S. welcomed it, the ministry said.The ministry said the latest South Korea-U.S. meeting served as a chance to check up on the current situation regarding bilateral cooperation on regional issues and contributed to strengthening the foundation for the two countries to work together in the Indo-Pacific.The move came as the government is seeking to strengthen diplomacy with Pacific Island nations which have become a major battleground in the U.S.-China competition due to their strategic value.