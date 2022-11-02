N. Korea Warns S. Korea, US will Pay Horrible Price for Use of Force

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has warned that South Korea and the United States could "pay the most horrible price in history" for their ongoing large-scale military drills.Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, issued the warning in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday.Pak warned that if the U.S. and South Korea fearlessly attempt to use military force against North Korea, the special means of the North’s armed forces will immediately carry out their strategic mission and the allies will face a terrible situation and pay the most horrible price in history.Pak called the Vigilant Storm air drills between Seoul and Washington "aggressive and provocative military exercises" against Pyongyang.The statement said that in the present situation, it is a big mistake to interpret the Pak’s threat as a mere warning, demanding that the allies stop their frantic military games and provocative remarks.