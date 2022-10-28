US Remains Concerned about N. Korea's Potential Nuclear Test, Warns of Profound Consequences

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House remains concerned about a potential nuclear test by North Korea but cannot predict precisely what may trigger leader Kim Jong-un to conduct the provocation.John Kirby, spokesperson of the National Security Council(NSC), made the remarks on Tuesday during a telephonic press briefing when asked about the possibility of North Korea conducting a nuclear test during the Group of 20 summit set for November 15 and 16 in Bali, Indonesia.Reaffirming the White House’s consistent position that the North could conduct a nuclear test at any time, Kirby said it is difficult to predict with any degree of certainty what may trigger Kim to conduct any number of provocations as he has in recent weeks or may in the future.State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a Tuesday briefing that Washington, along with Seoul and Tokyo, is concerned about a seventh nuclear test by the North, adding that it appears that all steps needed to be in place for such a test have been completed.Price said that the U.S.' message has been very simple; "there would be profound costs and consequences" if the North were to take the destabilizing step in violation of not only U.N. Security Council resolutions but also the clear stance of countries around the world.