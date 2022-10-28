Consumer Prices Rise 5.7% in October

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices rose nearly six percent on-year in October, climbing from the previous month.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the country's consumer price index stood at 109-point-21 in October, up five-point-seven percent from a year earlier.Consumer prices had steadily risen from three-point-six percent in January to six-point-three percent in July before falling to five-point-seven percent in August and five-point-six percent in September, but increased again in October.The rise is led by price hikes in electricity, gas prices and industrial products, with the prices of electricity and gas jumping 23-point-one percent, the largest gain since January 2010.The rise in the prices of petroleum products slowed to ten-point-seven percent on-year, while the prices of commodities rose seven-point-three percent in October from a year earlier, and prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products grew five-point-two percent in that period.Service prices also gained four-point-two percent from a year earlier.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose four-point-eight percent on-year in October.