Politics

Written: 2022-11-02 09:23:48Updated: 2022-11-02 10:11:39

JCS: N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday.

The South Korean military is working on analyzing the details of the launch, including the range, speed and altitude, which comes amid the large-scale Vigilant Storm air drills between South Korea and the U.S. running from Monday to Friday.

The North pushed ahead with the provocation in spite of U.S. strategic assets deployed in South Korea, with the Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered submarine USS Key West staying in Busan Port.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, warned that South Korea and the U.S. could "pay the most horrible price in history" for their ongoing large-scale military drills.
