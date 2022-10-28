Kyodo: Fmr. Japanese PM Aso to Visit S. Korea to Discuss Wartime Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso is reportedly arranging a visit to South Korea to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol.Quoting a source from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party(LDP), Japanese news agency Kyodo News said that Aso is coordinating a two-day trip from Wednesday to meet with Yoon to seek solutions to the issue of compensation for the victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.Kyodo said Aso is expected to check on developments in South Korea regarding the issue and promote an atmosphere conducive to a resolution, while also expressing his condolences for the fatal crowd crush last weekend that claimed 156 lives, including two Japanese nationals.Aso, vice president of LDP, is the head of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians Union, a group of Japanese lawmakers and business leaders that promotes Tokyo-Seoul relations.Members of the group are visiting South Korea for three days from Wednesday for a joint meeting with their South Korean counterparts as well as a meeting with President Yoon.