Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday.The JCS said that the North Korean missile fell short of Ulleung Island into international waters in the East Sea, automatically triggering an air-raid alarm from local authorities.It has not been confirmed how many missiles were launched on Wednesday, with the South Korean military analyzing the details of the launch, including the range, speed and altitude.It marks the first time that the North fired a ballistic missile toward South Korea's areas that include the island.The latest missile provocation comes amid the large-scale Vigilant Storm air drills between South Korea and the U.S. running from Monday to Friday.