Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Above 50,000 for Second Day

Written: 2022-11-02 10:02:07Updated: 2022-11-02 10:14:36

New COVID-19 Cases Above 50,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported more than 50-thousand COVID-19 cases for a second day amid growing concerns about another wave of the pandemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday that 54-thousand-766 cases were newly compiled on Tuesday, including 78 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to around 25 million-670-thousand.

The daily tally dropped by some 36-hundred from Tuesday, but rose by some 14-thousand from a week ago and about 25-thousand from two weeks ago, indicating a clear uptick in infections. It was the largest in seven weeks for Wednesday tallies since some 94-thousand cases on September 14.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by 15 from a day ago to 303, rising above 300 for the first time in 22 days.

Tuesday reported 30 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-239 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >