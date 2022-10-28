New COVID-19 Cases Above 50,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported more than 50-thousand COVID-19 cases for a second day amid growing concerns about another wave of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday that 54-thousand-766 cases were newly compiled on Tuesday, including 78 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to around 25 million-670-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some 36-hundred from Tuesday, but rose by some 14-thousand from a week ago and about 25-thousand from two weeks ago, indicating a clear uptick in infections. It was the largest in seven weeks for Wednesday tallies since some 94-thousand cases on September 14.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by 15 from a day ago to 303, rising above 300 for the first time in 22 days.Tuesday reported 30 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-239 with the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.