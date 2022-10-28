PM Han Pledges Steps to Resolve Deficiencies in 112 Response during Crowd Surge

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says the government will sternly implement corresponding measures after transcripts of the emergency service calls made during the fatal Itaewon crowd crush revealed deficiencies in the police response.Chairing a government meeting on the incident on Wednesday, Han said corrective measures will be taken after the police wrap up their inspection of the response on Saturday, calling on them to provide a transparent and detailed explanation of their findings to the public.He also vowed to devise comprehensive measures to revamp the 112 response system, noting that such calls are made by people in extremely urgent situations or desperately in need of police assistance, and each call is made based on the public’s trust that the police will respond quickly.The prime minister’s remarks come after the Korean National Police Agency on Tuesday released transcripts of 112 calls made on the tragic day, which showed that the first call about the accident came at 6:34 p.m., some four hours before the fatal crowd surge occurred.