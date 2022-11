Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday, one of which crossed the Northern Limit Line(NLL) for the first time ever.According to the JCS, the North fired the missiles at around 8:51 a.m. from Wonsan in Kangwon Province, with one landing south of the de facto maritime border just 22 kilometers away from South Korea’s territorial waters.This is the first time a North Korean ballistic missile has crossed south of the NLL, landing in international waters 26 kilometers south of the line, 57 kilometers east of Sokcho, and 167 kilometers northwest of Ulleung Island.An air-raid alarm was triggered for Ulleung Island given its position relative to the trajectory of the launch.