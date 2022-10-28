Menu Content

Kiwoom Heroes Beat SSG Landers 7-6 in Game One of Korean Series

Written: 2022-11-02 11:20:52Updated: 2022-11-02 11:43:27

The Kiwoom Heroes have taken their first step toward winning the Korean Series thanks to a spectacular performance by backup infielder Jeon Byeong-woo.

The Heroes won Game One of the Series after beating the SSG Landers 7-6 in Incheon on Tuesday.

The team clinched the victory after Jeon hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning followed by a game-winning hit in the following extra inning.

Statistics favor the Heroes' chances of claiming their first championship after three fruitless appearances in the Series, with 29 of the 39 Korean Series since the establishment of the Korea Baseball Organization league in 1982 won by the victor of Game One.

Game Two is scheduled to be held in Incheon at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
