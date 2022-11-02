N. Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles South of NLL for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

A missile launched by North Korea flew south of the de facto maritime border for the first time since the division of the two Koreas.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the North fired three short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea from Wonsan, Kangwon Province at around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday.One of the missiles fell into open waters 26 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line(NLL). The point of impact was only about 22 kilometers away from South Korean waters and 167 kilometers northwest from Ulleung Island, triggering the island’s air-raid alarm.The JSC said Pyongyang fired at least ten missiles of various types toward the east and west on Wednesday, with no violations of the western maritime border detected.President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency session of the National Security Council, where he said the NLL encroachment was “effectively a territorial infringement" and ordered a stern response to the violation of the two Korea’s tension-diffusing 2018 military agreement.