Police Reportedly Prepared Analysis of Civic Group, Media Reactions to Itaewon Tragedy

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Police Agency has reportedly prepared an internal paper based on an analysis of civic group and local media reactions to the horrific Itaewon tragedy on Saturday.According to a local broadcaster on Wednesday, a part of the report that was drawn up on Monday focused on backlash from some liberal civic groups, claiming they were seeking ways to denounce the government.The report referred to social media posts by such groups comparing the government's response to the Saturday accident to the former conservative Park Geun-hye government's lax handling of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster or contrasting it with safety protocols on Halloween under the previous liberal Moon Jae-in government.It also made mention of the possibility that local media outlets may hold the government responsible for the tragedy, citing a surge in such media reports from Sunday afternoon.Classified as "special treatment," the document is speculated to have been shared with upper government ministries and agencies, including the presidential office.