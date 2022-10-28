Gov't to Pay 20 Mln Won in Compensation, 15 Mln Won for Funerals for Itaewon Foreigner Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

The families of foreigners killed in the Itaewon tragedy will receive 20 million won, or about 14-thousand dollars, in compensation and another 15 million won as funeral expenses.A foreign ministry official said on Tuesday that each of the families of the 26 internationals have been matched with a ministry official to coordinate funeral proceedings in accordance with cultural and religious traditions.The compensation and funeral fees are identical to the recompense provided to South Korean nationals, while the families of foreigners who traveled to the country for the funeral will receive 70-thousand won to cover lodging.The official said the payouts were decided primarily on humanitarian grounds, adding that talks are underway on the coverage of medical bills for the 15 injured foreigners.Senior ministry officials have also been paying respects at memorial altars set up for the deceased foreigners after consulting with the bereaved families.