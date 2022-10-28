Railway Freight Transport between N. Korea, Russia Resumes

Photo : YONHAP News

The transportation of railway freight between North Korea and Russia has reportedly resumed following a COVID-19-triggered suspension for two years and eight months.According to Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and Interfax on Wednesday, a freight train carrying 30 horses left Russia's Khasan Railway Station bound for the North's Tumen River Station near the border.The horses are reported to be the very valuable Russian Orlov trotter, a preferred breed in the North. RIA said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rode on an Orlov trotter while climbing Mount Baekdu in October 2019.The Far Eastern Railway administration was quoted saying that it next planned to send a container carrying medical supplies to North Korea.Opened in 2013, Russia used the Khasan-Tumen route to deliver over 50-thousand tons of cargo to the North in 2019, but operations were suspended in February 2020 when the North locked down its borders in a bid to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from afflicting the country.