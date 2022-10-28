Yoon Orders Stern Response to N. Korea's NLL Encroachment

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a stern response to North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile that fell south of the de facto maritime border for the first time since the Korean War, saying it was "effectively a territorial infringement."At an emergency session of the National Security Council on Wednesday, Yoon said the North's missile encroachment over the Northern Limit Line(NLL) is the first such violation since the division of the two Koreas after their 1950-53 conflict.Stressing that any attempt to destabilize the South Korean society and Seoul's alliance with Washington will not succeed, the president ordered a stern response that ensures Pyongyang pays the price for its provocation.Yoon also called for maintenance of the military's readiness posture to protect the lives and safety of South Korean people and preparation for additional provocations by the North.The NSC members strongly condemned the North's unprecedented provocation involving a missile trajectory that ended just 22 kilometers away from South Korean waters in violation of the two Koreas' tension-diffusing agreement in 2018.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) earlier pledged a stern response, saying such a provocative act by the North cannot be tolerated.