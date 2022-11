Photo : YONHAP News

The air-raid alert for Ulleung Island triggered by a North Korean ballistic missile fired in its direction early Wednesday was lifted as of 2 p.m.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the air-raid alert has instead been replaced by an on-guard alert, and the South Korean military is continuing to monitor the movement of the North’s military while maintaining its readiness posture.The air-raid alert was issued minutes after one of the North’s three short-range ballistic missiles fired toward the East Sea at around 8:50 a.m. fell into open waters 26 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line.The point of impact was only about 22 kilometers away from South Korean waters and 167 kilometers northwest from Ulleung Island.