Top Envoys of S. Korea, US Condemn N. Korea's Latest Provocation

The top diplomats of S. Korea and the U.S. talked over the phone in the wake of North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch on Wednesday and discussed response measures.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, minister Park Jin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the latest launch that sent a missile across the Northern Limit Line as an unprecedented and grave military provocation.In the call, the two sides agreed to maintain a steadfast readiness posture, sternly prepare for future provocations and continue to jointly counter the North's missile and nuclear threats.The two officials concurred that the North is threatening peace and stability on the peninsula and throughout the region with its ballistic missile tests, in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and a 2018 inter-Korean agreement, and agreed that any claim to the contrary would fail.The remark appeared to be a response to a warning issued by a North Korean military official earlier on Wednesday who said South Korea and the U.S. will pay a horrible price if they attempt to use military force against Pyongyang, accusing the allies of escalating tension.Park and Blinken also deplored the fact that the missile launches were conducted during a period of national mourning in South Korea following a fatal crowd crush in Seoul over the weekend.