Special Police Team Raids 8 Locations in Probe into Itaewon Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

A special police investigation team has raided the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the Yongsan Police Station, the Yongsan district office and five other locations as part of an investigation into the deficient police response to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.Investigators stormed the targeted offices at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to secure documents related to Halloween patrol plans and emergency calls that came in on the day of the accident from members of the public expressing concern over a lack of crowd control in Itaewon.Additional investigators were also sent to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters, the Yongsan fire station, Seoul Metro and Itaewon subway station, marking the first compulsory investigation related to the fatal crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives.Officials will inspect records taken in as evidence, to ascertain whether the dispatchers who took the eleven concerned calls prior to the tragedy on Saturday had fulfilled their duties as well as signs that proper responses were taken by senior officials once they were made aware of the developments.The transcripts of the eleven 112 phone calls released by the National Police Agency on Tuesday indicate that the police failed to take proper measures, such as increasing the number of officers on site, despite warnings by citizens specifically about the crowd size and safety.The records showed that officers were dispatched to only four of the eleven calls before the police resorted to telling callers that police were already present.