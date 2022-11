Photo : YONHAP News

The National Police Agency has dismissed the head of the Yongsan Police Station, Lee Im-jae, over the bungled police response on the day of the Itaewon crowd crush.Announcing the decision Wednesday, the agency said Lee cannot carry out his normal duties given the current conditions.The Yongsan District police station, which oversees the Itaewon neighborhood where the crush occurred, has come under fire for failing to implement active crowd control measures even after receiving eleven emergency service calls four hours prior to the disaster.Lee's successor is expected to be appointed later on Wednesday.