Indonesia Resumes Payment for KF-21 Fighter Jet Project

Photo : KBS News

Indonesia has resumed paying its share of expenses for the joint project with South Korea to develop the KF-21 fighter jet.According to Seoul officials on Wednesday, Indonesia's defense ministry made a payment of nine-point-four billion won the previous day, its first in nearly four years since early 2019.The country's failure to foot the bill had raised questions over prospects for the project which now appears to be up and running.CEO Kang Goo-young of Korea Aerospace Industries, which is developing the fighter jet, also confirmed the payment made by Jakarta.Kang, who is currently in the Southeast Asian nation to attend the Indo Defence forum, told reporters Wednesday that Indonesia's also allocated 33 million dollars as further payment in its 2023 budget.The latest remittance is a small portion of the 800 billion won total the country needs to pay, but South Korean officials believe Jakarta has demonstrated its will to continue with the project.