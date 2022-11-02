JCS: N. Korea Fires at Least 17 Missiles and 100 Artillery Shells on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has fired as many as 17 missiles on Wednesday alone, including a ballistic missile that went over the de-facto inter-Korean maritime border for the first time since the Korean War, amid heightened tension on the Peninsula.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Wednesday that the launch of at least 17 missiles, conducted on three separate occasions, began with four short-range ballistic missiles(SLBM) fired from Chongju and Pihyon in North Pyongan Province toward the West Sea at around 6:51 a.m.The North launched three other SLBMs two hours later, this time toward the East Sea from Wonsan, Kangwon Province. One of them headed toward the eastern South Korean island of Ulleung before falling into open waters 26 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line(NLL).Landing only 22 kilometers away from South Korean waters, it was the first North Korean missile flying south of the de facto maritime border for the first time since the division of the two Koreas.The North then fired around 10 additional missiles starting 9:12 a.m., presumably SLBMs and surface-to-air missiles, toward the east and west from various sites in South Hamgyong Province and South Pyongan Province.The North resumed the latest round of provocation later in the day, shooting some 100 artillery shells from Kosong, Kangwon Province toward the NLL maritime buffer zones in the East Sea at 1:27 p.m.The South Korean military said it issued warnings via a communication line on the clear violation of the inter-Korean military agreements and urged the regime to immediately halt its provocations.South Korea scrambled F-15K and KF-16 jets and fired three precision strike air-to-surface Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response or SLAM-ER missiles north of the NLL. The JCS said the South's missiles landed north of the NLL almost equidistant to that of the North's projectile that dropped south of the maritime divide.The JCS stated the North’s missile launch over the NLL earlier in the day is a direct and serious provocation that hurts peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and cannot be condoned.