'Safety Minister Became Aware of Fatal Itaewon Surge One Hour Later'

Photo : YONHAP News

Safety minister Lee Sang-min was reportedly made aware of the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon around an hour after the accident occurred, as the stunned nation still tries to put the pieces together to figure out details surrounding the tragedy.Yonhap News on Wednesday quoted an official of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety saying that the ministry’s situation room compiled a report sent by safety officials at 10:48 p.m. Saturday and delivered a summary via a text message to senior ministry officials in charge of disaster and safety including Minister Lee at 11:19 p.m.No separate verbal briefing was given to the minister earlier, the official said.The safety authorities received the first report about the Itaewon disaster, which killed 156 people, including 26 foreigners, at around 10:15 p.m.According to the ministry, a 119 call would be noted by the situation room once it passes step-by-step reviews by local fire stations and regional and national fire agencies. The head of the situation room then makes a call on whether to report it to the vice minister and minister, it said.