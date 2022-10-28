VOA: US Welcomes S. Korea's Weapons Exports to Poland

Photo : YONHAP News

The Pentagon has reportedly welcomed a spat of exports of South Korean weapons to Poland, describing the moves by its Asian ally as a contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO).U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson Martin Meiners delivered the position, according to the Voice of America(VOA) on Wednesday.Meiners said an “ironclad alliance” between Seoul and Washington is built on shared values, including a rules-based international order founded on international laws, rules and norms, and a commitment to maintaining peace and stability.Last month, Hanwha Defense signed a framework contract to sell nearly 300 K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers to Poland. Earlier, the Central European country also agreed to purchase Korean-made K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 fighter jets.The VOA reported that U.S. experts are split on what South Korean defense industry’s growth means to its U.S. counterpart. It cited Bruce Bechtol, a North Korea expert at Angelo State University in the U.S., who said the Korean deals were made between private companies and no one will perceive them as a threat.Bruce Bennett, a senior defense researcher at U.S.-based Rand Corporation, however, told the VOA that some U.S. defense companies will likely consider South Korea as a growing competitor.