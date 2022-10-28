Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

White House: N. Korea Covertly Supplying Artillery to Russia

Written: 2022-11-03 08:24:03Updated: 2022-11-03 10:18:43

White House: N. Korea Covertly Supplying Artillery to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is supplying a significant number of artillery shells to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to the White House.

John Kirby, the spokesperson of the White House National Security Council (NSC), said on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence indicates that the North is "covertly" supplying Russia with a significant number of artillery shells.

The NSC coordinator for strategic communications said in a virtual press briefing that the U.S. believes North Korea is trying to make it appear as though the artillery shells are being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.

Kirby said that the U.S. is monitoring to determine whether the shipments are actually received by Russia, adding that it will discuss with its allies whether to bring the issue to the UN.

The spokesperson said that the North Korean shipments are not going to change the course of the war.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >