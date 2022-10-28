White House: N. Korea Covertly Supplying Artillery to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is supplying a significant number of artillery shells to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to the White House.John Kirby, the spokesperson of the White House National Security Council (NSC), said on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence indicates that the North is "covertly" supplying Russia with a significant number of artillery shells.The NSC coordinator for strategic communications said in a virtual press briefing that the U.S. believes North Korea is trying to make it appear as though the artillery shells are being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.Kirby said that the U.S. is monitoring to determine whether the shipments are actually received by Russia, adding that it will discuss with its allies whether to bring the issue to the UN.The spokesperson said that the North Korean shipments are not going to change the course of the war.