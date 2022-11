Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government reportedly said that a ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Thursday flew over Japan, issuing an alert ordering residents to take shelter in some areas.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News, Tokyo said the ballistic missile flew over Japanese territory.Japan reportedly issued a “J-Alert” instructing residents in Miyagi, Yamagata, and Niigata prefectures to take shelter inside a building or underground.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile eastward on Thursday morning, an analysis of which is under way. The missile is presumed to be an intermediate or long-range missile as it reportedly went through stage separation.