Daily COVID-19 Cases Reach Highest Figure for a Thursday in 7 Weeks

Daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday surged by nearly 12-thousand from a week ago to stand in the high 40-thousands amid signs of a resurgence of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday that 46-thousand-896 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 55 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to around 25 million-717-thousand.The daily figure was the highest to be posted for a Thursday in seven weeks.The number of daily cases surpassed 40-thousand on average during the past week amid assessments that a resurgence in the winter season has already begun or is imminent.The number of seriously or critically ill patients fell by 13 from the previous day to 290.Thursday reported 41 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-280. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.