Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur will undergo surgery to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.The English Premier League club confirmed on its website on Wednesday that Son will be getting surgery for the injury suffered during the first half of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League away victory against Olympique Marseille.The post said that following the surgery, Son will begin rehabilitation efforts with the team’s medical staff, but did not mention how long his rehabilitation could take.His injury has set off alarm bells for Team Korea as it comes just 17 days before the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and it is currently unclear whether the ace winger will be able play in the World Cup even if he is added to the final roster.