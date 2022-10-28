Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Japan Issues Alert for N. Korean Missile, 'Didn't Fly over Japan'

Written: 2022-11-03 10:41:20Updated: 2022-11-03 10:47:45

Japan Issues Alert for N. Korean Missile, 'Didn't Fly over Japan'

Photo : KBS News

North Korea’s launch of a suspected long-range ballistic missile on Thursday prompted Japan to issue a shelter-in-place alert before later reporting that the missile had not flown over Japan.

Concern over the trajectory of the missile fired shortly before 8:00 a.m. led the government to issue the alert for residents in Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures, urging them to take shelter inside a building or underground.

The Japanese media reported that the missile had flown over Japan, but Tokyo's defense ministry later said that it did not fly over Japanese territory.

The long-range missile preceded the firing of two suspected short-range ballistic missiles about an hour later. Analyses of the launches by South Korea and the U.S. are ongoing.

The launches on Thursday come a mere day after the North fired more than 20 ballistic missiles and 100 artillery shells, an apparent protest against the large-scale Vigilant Storm air drills between South Korea and the U.S. running from Monday to Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >