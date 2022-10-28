Rival Camps Condemn N. Korea's Repeated Missile Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition camps have jointly condemned North Korea’s continued missile provocations after the reclusive state fired ballistic missiles toward the East Sea for the second consecutive day on Thursday.The ruling People Power Party’s interim chief, Chung Jin-suk, stressed the need for the military to respond in a stern and decisive manner, saying continued ballistic missile provocations targeting South Korea and Japan cannot be tolerated.Chung speculated that the North is apparently seeking to justify its nuclear ambitions ahead of conducting its seventh nuclear test.The main opposition Democratic Party’s floor leader Park Hong-keun said the North has renounced all love for humanity and the Korean people by engaging in armed provocations at a time when the South is reeling from a massive tragedy, urging the North to halt its futile military provocations.Park said, however, that dangerous situations threatening the peoples' lives are repeating due to the incompetence and irresponsibility of the Yoon administration, adding that the government should revise its crisis management system.