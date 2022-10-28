Yoon Calls for Maintenance of Allies' Strong Defense Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for Seoul and Washington to maintain their staunch combined defense posture to protect the lives and safety of the South Korean people amid a sharp escalation of North Korea's provocations.Yoon issued the order during a session of the National Security Council(NSC) led by his top security aide, Kim Sung-han, following the North's launches of three ballistic missiles, including a failed intercontinental ballistic missile, towards the East Sea Thursday morning.The latest launches come just a day after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile south of the Northern Limit Line(NLL), the de facto maritime border, for the first time since the division of the two Koreas.The president ordered further reinforcement of the allies' extended deterrence as well as trilateral security cooperation involving South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.The NSC members denounced the North for its serious provocations that violate UN Security Council resolutions and escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula and within the region.The participants stressed that the allies will be resolute in undertaking their joint defense training aimed at defending the South Korean people and their safety against the North's nuclear and missile threats.