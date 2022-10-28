Envoys from S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Response to N. Korea's Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan discussed response measures following North Korea's series of ballistic missile launches early Thursday.According to the foreign ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, spoke over the phone.The envoys strongly condemned the North's long- and short-range ballistic missile launches as clear violations of UN Security Council resolutions that pose a grave threat to peace and stability on the peninsula and beyond.The trio noted Pyongyang’s persistent advances in its nuclear and missile capabilities and the unprecedented number of missile tests conducted despite stern warnings from the international community.The officials noted that responsibility for the current escalation of tensions on the peninsula lies solely with the North, and agreed that the regime will not succeed in its attempt to shift blame onto others.The envoys also emphasized that the North's repeated provocations will only further bolster their trilateral coordination, and urged the regime to halt its aggressions and return to dialogue on denuclearization.