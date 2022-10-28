Health Ministry to Bolster Mental Health Support to Counsel Trauma from Itaewon Tragedy

Photo : YONHAP News

The health ministry is boosting mental health support for victims, bereaved families, first responders and the general public suffering from trauma in the wake of the Itaewon tragedy on Saturday.The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Thursday announced that it has expanded the number of mobile counseling buses staffed with mental health professionals on board who can conduct evaluations and offer counseling.The buses have been expanded to six locations from the previous two set up at mourning altars in Seoul, with plans to offer the service at more locations, including other mourning altars set up across the country for the victims of the Halloween crowd crush.The ministry said it has provided a total of 830 counseling sessions so far and anyone suffering from trauma can ask for consultation at these buses or by calling 1577-0199.The ministry has also asked the public to refrain from looking at too many videos and photos of the Itaewon disaster as it can cause psychological trauma that may impact everyday life.