Asahi: Kishida Gov't Considering Formal Summit with Yoon Admin. in Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily has reported that the Fumio Kishida government is considering a formal summit with South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol administration on the sidelines of an international conference in mid-November.According to the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday, Tokyo sees the need to improve bilateral ties with Seoul amid growing security concerns over North Korea's recent belligerence despite unresolved issues concerning Japan's wartime forced labor.The daily said talks are under way to schedule the summit for when both Yoon and Kishida are in Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand for a number of international forums from November 11 to 19.The newspaper, however, predicted opposition to a summit from conservatives within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party(LDP) without a resolution to the forced labor issue, suggesting the possibility of an informal discussion.Yoon and Kishida previously held informal talks that lasted some 30 minutes on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.The last time the leaders of the two sides held a formal summit was in December 2019, when former President Moon Jae-in met the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.