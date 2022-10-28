Vice Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, US Condemn N. Korea's Latest Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States have strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile launches in phone talks on Thursday.South Korea's foreign ministry said that first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong and his U.S. counterpart Wendy Sherman agreed that the North’s provocations in the morning pose a serious threat to the peace and stability of the peninsula and the international community.They also said that the launches were in clear violation of a number of UN Security Council resolutions and denounced the North’s decision to engage in such provocations during South Korea’s mourning period for the Itaewon tragedy as deplorable and immoral.The two agreed on the need to maintain a strong combined defense posture as well as close cooperation on responses to additional provocations by the North, including options to be pursued through the United Nations Security Council.Earlier on Thursday, North Korea fired an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile and two suspected short-range ones toward the East Sea, the second series of launches in as many days.