PM: Ensure All Necessary Support Provided to Foreign Victims of Itaewon Distaster

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has again urged the government to ensure that all necessary support is provided to foreign victims of the deadly Itaewon disaster and their families.At a response meeting on Thursday, Han said that while most funeral procedures were being finalized, those for foreign victims were expected to take longer and asked relevant ministries to provide customized support for each case with respect to culture and repatriation fees.Han instructed the foreign ministry to make sure that there are no issues when providing the bereaved families of foreign victims with support, including aid for funeral arrangements.He also said that starting Thursday, the government will begin safety checks on large gatherings expecting ten-thousand people per hour, adding that a crowd management system will be established based on scientific analysis.The meeting was attended by 12 officials from relevant governmental departments including the interior ministry, labor ministry, and health ministry as well as the National Police Agency.Eight funerals were scheduled for Thursday after Wednesday saw the funerals of 128 of the 156 victims, including 26 foreign nationals, killed during the crowd surge in Itaewon last Saturday.