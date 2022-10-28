S. Korean Foreign Minister Discusses Bilateral Ties with Former Japanese PM

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin and former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso have discussed ways to mend bilateral relations, frayed in recent years over historical disputes.Speaking to reporters after a breakfast meeting on Thursday, Park said the two senior officials agreed that the leaders of the two neighboring countries have the will to mend fences, which would benefit the national interests of both countries.Asked about Aso’s thoughts on the likelihood of Japanese companies contributing to funds to compensate South Korean victims of wartime forced labor, Park said that there was no discussion on the subject.In a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol the day before, Yoon reportedly asked him to help promote the development of bilateral relations.Aso, who is currently the vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is on a visit in Seoul as head of a Japan-South Korea cooperation committee established in 1969 following the normalization of relations between the neighboring countries.