US Strongly Condemns N. Korea's Latest Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has strongly condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch on Thursday, urging the regime to return to dialogue.In a statement released on Wednesday, local time, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said U.S. President Joe Biden and his national security team were assessing the situation in close coordination with the U.S.’ allies and partners.She also called the missile launch, as well as the multiple other ballistic missiles fired this week, a "flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region.”The spokesperson also urged all countries to condemn these violations and call on the North to cease its actions and engage in serious dialogue, adding that the U.S. will take all necessary measures to guarantee the security of U.S. and its allies, South Korea and Japan.