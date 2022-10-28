Japanese PM Emphasizes Cooperation with S. Korea amid Global Challenges

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized cooperation between South Korea and Japan in the face of growing threats from North Korea and other global challenges.Kishida made the remarks on Thursday in a congratulatory message read by Japan's Ambassador to South Korea, Koichi Aiboshi, at the annual general meeting of the parliamentary friendship union between the two countries.He said that there was no time more important than the present for cooperation between South Korea and Japan as well as the U.S. as the international community confronts North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation among other issues.Describing South Korea as an important neighbor to cooperate with in response to various global challenges, Kishida said that Seoul-Tokyo ties need to restabilize and develop, adding that the Japanese government intends to communicate closely with Seoul to that end.South Korea and Japan have been seeking to repair ties that had soured in the past years over historical disputes including compensation over Japan's wartime forced labor.