Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. and South Korea plan to extend their ongoing Vigilant Storm joint air drills past its scheduled Friday end date.The South Korean Air Force announced on Thursday that discussions are underway to determine the new timeline for the large-scale joint aerial exercise involving 240 aircraft this year.It said that both countries agreed on the need to jointly demonstrate a solid combined defense posture in the face of North Korea’s increased provocations, including two consecutive days of ballistic missile launches.The largest joint aerial drill, designated "Vigilant Storm" this year, resumed after a five-year suspension, motivating North Korea to warn of “powerful follow-up measures” in response to the drills.