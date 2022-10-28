Menu Content

Pres. Office: S. Korea, Japan Haven't Started Talks on Possible Summit

Written: 2022-11-03 18:40:12Updated: 2022-11-03 18:47:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Thursday that South Korea and Japan have yet to begin discussions about a possible bilateral summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and on the sidelines of a series of international meetings set for mid-November. 

An official at the top office stated its position when asked about a report by Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily that the Japanese government is considering a formal summit with South Korea.

Asahi cited a Japanese government official earlier on Thursday saying that Kishida will visit Cambodia for a number of international forums from November 11 to 19 and Tokyo is considering a formal summit between the two leaders during the period. 

Yoon and Kishida talked briefly in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September. The last time the leaders of the two sides held a formal summit was in December 2019, when former President Moon Jae-in met the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Regarding a report that Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc may visit South Korea next month for talks with Yoon, an official at the top office said that there are many things to coordinate between countries when it comes to diplomatic events, asking the media to wait until an official announcement.
