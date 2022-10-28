S. Korea Mulls Additional Unilateral Sanctions aginst N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said on Thursday that the government is mulling additional unilateral sanctions against North Korea in response to the North’s recent series of ballistic missile launches.Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told reporters during a news briefing that the government is considering additional unilateral sanctions in addition to placing 15 North Korean individuals and 16 institutions on a blacklist last month for contributing to the development of the North's nuclear and missile programs or sanctions evasion.Lim said the government is in close consultation with the United States, Japan and other allies regarding the possible move, to devise ways to heighten the effectiveness of unilateral sanctions.The spokesperson added that the government will actively persuade all the members of the UN Security Council, including China, to see the need for a concerted response by the Council to persuade the North to halt provocation and return to dialogue.Lim condemned North Korea for neglecting the livelihoods of North Korean people, squandering enormous funds on developing nuclear weapons and missiles, and urged the North to return to talks on its denuclearization.