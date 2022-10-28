S. Korea, UN Discuss N. Korea's Missile Launches in Nonproliferation Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said South Korea and the United Nations will broach upon North Korea’s missile tests and other global issues during a joint conference on disarmament and non-proliferation taking place on Thursday and Friday in Seoul.The ministry said some 40 representatives of governments and intergovernmental organizations, research institutes and think-tanks will take part in the 21st annual gathering. Park Yong-min, the foreign ministry's deputy minister for multilateral and global affairs and Izumi Nakamitsu, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs are attending the discussions.In their opening remarks on Thursday, Park and Nakamitsu each shared grave concerns on the escalating aggression from North Korea and stressed the importance of a concerted response by the international community.The annual conference started in 2001 to mark the tenth anniversary of South Korea's membership in the UN, seeking to examine solutions to various issues on disarmament and nonproliferation.