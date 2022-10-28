Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Orders Creation of Support Center for Families of Itaewon Tragedy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the government to create an integrated support center for the bereaved families of the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon and those injured in the accident.

Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said the president issued the order to his aides on Thursday after visiting a memorial altar set up for people who lost their lives in Saturday’s tragedy.

Lee said that the president instructed that officials set up a center that will provide assistance for the families of the deceased and those injured even after the national mourning period, which ends on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that the one-stop support center, which will operate under the purview of the prime minister's office together with relevant ministries, will provide all necessary services from funeral arrangements for the victims to relief payment as well as provide trauma counseling.

President Yoon also instructed the National Center for Disaster and Trauma to make every effort to provide support and counseling for those suffering from psychological distress from the accident. 

On Yoon's order, the center will expand its services not only to victims' families, the injured, witnesses and emergency response workers who were at the scene but also to the general public suffering from depression and community disaster trauma.
