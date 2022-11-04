Allies Reaffirm US Commitment to Deploy Strategic Assets to Peninsula as Necessary

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to deploy strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula as the allies brace against nuclear threats from North Korea.South Korea's defense minister Lee Jong-sup and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin released a communique after the 54th South Korea-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) at the Pentagon on Thursday outlining their discussion.The two agreed to identify new steps to reinforce deterrence to counter destabilizing activities by North Korea while the U.S. maintains its pledge to position strategic assets on the peninsula as necessary in a "timely and coordinated manner.”Secretary Austin reiterated the firm U.S. commitment to providing extended deterrence to South Korea utilizing the full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities and advanced non-nuclear capabilities.Austin warned that any nuclear attack against the United States or its allies and partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will result in the "end of the Kim Jong-un regime."The defense chiefs pledged to further strengthen the allies’ capabilities, information sharing and consultation process as well as joint planning and execution to deter and respond to the North's advancing nuclear and missile threats.