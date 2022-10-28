UNSC to Convene Open Meeting on N. Korea Provocation on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council will reportedly hold an open meeting on Friday to discuss the recent missile launches by North Korea.Citing a diplomatic source, Reuters said on Thursday that the Security Council will hold the emergency meeting at 3 p.m. Friday at the UN headquarters in New York.The meeting, which was reportedly requested by the U.S. as well as Britain, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway comes about a month after a similar meeting held on October 5 following the North's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.North Korea fired around 30 missiles between Wednesday and Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile and one that crossed the de facto maritime border for the first time ever, in protest against the joint South Korea-U.S. Vigilant Storm air exercise.