Photo : YONHAP News

The air forces of South Korea and the United States will extend the ongoing Vigilant Storm air drills by one day to Saturday in response to continued provocations by North Korea.Defense minister Lee Jong-sup, who is visiting the United States for the South Korea-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting, said in a press briefing on Thursday that the allies decided to extend the exercise at his request, adding that it wasn't on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s instructions.U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also confirmed in a joint press conference with Lee that they agreed to continue the exercise to further enhance their readiness posture.Although the extension was announced by the South Korean military on Thursday, there was no mention of how long the drills would run for.