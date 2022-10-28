Patients with Influenza-like Symptoms Jump 22.4% in a Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of patients with flu-like symptoms jumped over 20 percent in a week amid growing concerns about a possible twindemic of seasonal influenza and COVID-19.According to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday, nine-point-three of every one-thousand visitors to hospitals were reported to have influenza-like symptoms between October 23 and 29, the 44th week of the year.The figure, the highest of the year, jumped 22-point-four percent from the previous week, rising for the second consecutive week after falling to six-point-two in week 42. It is nearly double the season’s benchmark of four-point-nine.The weekly figure particularly accelerated among teens aged 13 to 18, soaring by 30-point-two percent from 14-point-three to 19-point-nine during the cited period.In September, health authorities issued an influenza warning for the first time since 2019.