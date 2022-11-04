Menu Content

Domestic

Gov't to Set up Support Center for Itaewon Victims' Families

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will set up a support center for those who lost loved ones or were injured in the Itaewon crowd crush after the national mourning period ends on Saturday.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced the plan on Friday while chairing a government meeting on the crowd surge and COVID-19.

Han said the 69 memorial altars set up across the nation will officially end operations on Saturday and state and government agencies and diplomatic missions abroad will return flags to full staff from Sunday.

He also said there have been growing calls on the government to look into the illegal extension of buildings in the wake of the Itaewon tragedy.

The prime minister ordered local governments to inspect buildings for any violations and swiftly take necessary measures, including administrative orders, if deemed necessary. He also instructed the land and transport ministry to seek ways to improve related regulations.

Han said the government will do its best to conclude funeral services and provide treatment for those injured in the crowd crush, vowing thorough efforts to devise ways to prevent a similar recurrence.
