Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases in 40,000s for Second Day

Written: 2022-11-04 10:20:47Updated: 2022-11-04 11:31:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 40-thousands for a second day amid concerns about a possible twindemic of seasonal influenza and the coronavirus.
 
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Friday that 43-thousand-449 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 49 from overseas.

The country's cumulative caseload came to around 25 million-760-thousand.

The daily figure increased by some 75-hundred from a week ago and 19-thouand from two weeks ago. It was the highest in seven weeks for Friday tallies.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday in a government meeting that the nation may see daily infections rise up to 200-thouand in a possible resurgence.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by 14 from the previous day to 304.

Thursday reported 35 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-315. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
