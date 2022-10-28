New COVID-19 Cases in 40,000s for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 40-thousands for a second day amid concerns about a possible twindemic of seasonal influenza and the coronavirus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Friday that 43-thousand-449 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 49 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to around 25 million-760-thousand.The daily figure increased by some 75-hundred from a week ago and 19-thouand from two weeks ago. It was the highest in seven weeks for Friday tallies.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday in a government meeting that the nation may see daily infections rise up to 200-thouand in a possible resurgence.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by 14 from the previous day to 304.Thursday reported 35 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-315. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.